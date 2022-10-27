Girl who is subject of Amber Alert spotted in York County

A 6-year-old girl, who was abducted by her mother from Downingtown in Chester County and subject of a statewide Amber Alert, was spotted in York County on Tuesday.

Investigators from the Downingtown Police learned that the girl, Zoe Moss, and her biological mother, Vanessa Gutshall, 37, were seen at the Rivertowne Bar and Grill in Wrightsville, according to a statement released by the Chester County District Attorney’s office. They were seen there between 7:30 and 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Wrightsville is an hour west of Downingtown, where the girl was abducted. Police said that Gutshall’s mother works at the establishment and wasn’t aware of what was going on.

Zoe was apparently taken from East Ward Elementary in Downingtown around 6 p.m. Tuesday. The child was there, accord to the district attorney, for a court-ordered, non-school related supervised visit with Gutshall.

The supervisor of the visit reported to police that the mother fled with the child in a gray 2016 Volkswagen Jetta, license plate number KXR-3699.

An Amber Alert was issued shortly after the abduction. Amber Alerts are issued when a child under 18 is abducted and believed to be in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death. An arrest warrant has been issued for Gutshall.

Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan stated that it was imperative to find Zoe immediately because she was in a potentially dangerous situation with Cutshall.

York-area clinic receives $4 million federal substance abuse and mental health grant

Armed woman threatened to hold person hostage at Sunday service: police

Parking restrictions to be in place for Hanover parade

“If anyone has information on her whereabouts or that of Vanessa Gutshall, please contact law enforcement or call 911,” Ryan stated. “Just because her mother is involved does not mean she is in less danger. Zoe needs the eyes and ears of every adult to bring her to safety.”

Downingtown Police Chief Howard Holland stated that the public’s help is needed to help find Zoe.

“Law enforcement has been searching for Zoe Moss relentlessly since she was reported missing, and we will continue looking for her until she is found,” Holland said.

Call Downingtown Police with any information at 610-269-0263.