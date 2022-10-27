Child who was subject of Amber Alert found: police

A 6-year-old girl who was the subject of a statewide Amber Alert after being abducted by her mother was found safe Thursday afternoon, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

State police said Zoe Moss was safely located but did not provide additional details.

Zoe was taken by her biological mother, Vanessa Gutshall, 37, from East Ward Elementary in Downingtown around 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to police. The child was there, according to the Chester County District Attorney's Office, for a court-ordered supervised visit with Gutshall that was not related to school.

An arrest warrant was issued for Gutshall after the abduction, but police did not say if she was taken into custody Thursday. No charges been announced.

Zoe and Gutshall were seen in York County at the Rivertowne Bar and Grill in Wrightsville following the abduction, according the Chester County DA's office. Wrightsville is an hour west of Downingtown.

Police said Gutshall’s mother works at the establishment and wasn’t aware of what was going on.

