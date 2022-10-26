York City woman sentenced for drug trafficking

A York City woman was sentenced to five years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine.

Nicole Botterbusch, 32, received that sentence Monday from U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson.

The sentence for Botterbusch stems from her arrest following a traffic stop in York County on July 2, 2020, U.S. Attorney Gerard Karam said. There were 400 grams of meth found in the car.

Botterbusch was in the car with co-defendant Jeremy Michael Kohler. Both pleaded guilty to drug trafficking. Wilson previously sentenced Kohler to 130 months in prison for trafficking methamphetamine.

The case was investigated by the FBI, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Consiglio prosecuted the case.