Bail request pulled for mother charged in baby's death

A mother charged in the death of her infant daughter ended a push to have bail set in her case.

Ashley Decker, 25, of East Berlin, was arrested in May after investigators said she caused the death of her child during a freezing cold night in January.

The 2-month-old girl, named Aurora, was clothed only in a diaper and covered with a blanket while she, Decker and Decker’s boyfriend, Robert McCachren, slept in a pop-up camper along the 100 block of Bentz Mill Road, police said.

Temperatures that night fell to 6 degrees Fahrenheit, and a small propane heater was the only source of heat in the camper, according to police.

An autopsy found the infant died from hypothermia and methamphetamine toxicity. Evidence collected from the camper had traces of cocaine, heroin and meth, according to investigators.

Police also alleged that Decker and McCachren, 29, had drugs in their systems at the time.

Decker is charged with third-degree murder and felony counts of involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child.

Since her arrest, she’s been held at the York County Prison without bail.

Motions were filed to have a bail amount set for her.

Then at a hearing Wednesday, her attorney, Catherine Law, asked to withdraw the bail motion while work is underway to resolve the case. Law also asked for a mental health evaluation for Decker.

York County Court of Common Pleas Judge Gregory Snyder approved both requests. He then scheduled the next hearing in the case for Dec. 19.

McCachren, meanwhile, was also charged in the case with a count of child endangerment.

His next court hearing is set for Nov. 28, court records show.

