Armed woman threatened to hold person hostage at Sunday service: police

A woman donning body armor and holding a loaded rifle harassed church members and threatened to hold a person hostage, according to police.

Harrisburg resident Amber Espigh is charged with risking catastrophe and harassment, among other charges made available via public court documents.

The 31-year-old approached churchgoers at Bethel Assembly of God church in Cumberland County on Sunday morning — loading and pointing the rifle at Rodney Smith. After Smith asked Espigh to leave several times, she then pointed the gun at other people, charging documents allege.

As a result of Espigh's actions, Sunday's service was stopped immediately and the church was placed under lockdown, documents state.

When Pennsylvania State Police arrived, Espigh's car was searched and a 9mm pistol was found in the center console, police said.

Members of the church were able to talk with Espigh until troopers arrived at the scene and she was taken into custody, state police said.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Earlier that Sunday, police determined Espigh was also involved in a burglary in Fairview Township.

In addition to risking catastrophe and harassment, Espigh is also charged with unlawful body armor, simple assault, firearms not to be carried without a license, terroristic threats, carrying a loaded weapon and disorderly conduct, according to charging documents.

Espigh is at Cumberland County Prison unable to post bail, which is set at $500,000