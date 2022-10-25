York County Regional Police seek fleeing man

York County Regional Police are seeking a man who fled from officers attempting to make a traffic stop on Saturday.

Officers attempted to stop a 2020 gray Kia Telluride with Florida license plates QVZG32 around noon.

According to police, the driver fled north at a high rate of speed on Cape Horn Road and was last seen in the area of East Prospect Road. Police said the driver passed vehicles on the shoulder to make his escape.

The driver was previously at a Rutter’s convenience store where he used an EBT card to make a purchase.

Anyone with information about this case are requested to contact Officer William Bernath by calling 717-741-1259.