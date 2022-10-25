Teen homicide suspect to remain in prison amid new federal regulations

A York City teen faces at least another month at York County Prison, where he’s been held the past seven months while charged as an adult in a shooting homicide.

He and a few other teens are in roughly the same boat as local courts navigate a fine line between public safety and new federal regulations that aim to keep juveniles out of adult facilities.

Javion Roman, 17, is charged with first- and third-degree murder, two counts of reckless endangerment, and counts of possession of a firearm by a minor and carrying a firearm without a license.

He was held without bail about six months ago, a couple days after police alleged he shot and killed Malaki Beady, 17, at Penn Park the morning of March 23.

Since Roman was arraigned into York County Court of Common Pleas system in April, hearings have been held monthly in his case. The latest one was Monday.

The hearings have focused largely on deciding whether the prison should continue to house him over 30-day periods while he heads toward a trial. The issue is part of new federal requirements that took effect last December as part of updates to the Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Act.

Among the changes, juveniles charged as adults can’t be held in adult jails unless courts find those detentions serve the interest of justice. Several criteria have to be considered, including maturity levels, the severity of the charges and access to juvenile detention centers.

Courts also have to hold hearings once a month to continuously review the issue. And minors can’t be held more than six months unless courts find reasons to extend their detentions.

For Roman, arguments for keeping him at YCP included the “brazen” shooting into Penn Park, concerns about his safety should he be released from custody, the lack of a secure juvenile detention facility in York County, and the lack of available space to transfer him to such facilities in other counties.

Roman’s attorney, Bill Graff Jr., also moved to seek a psychological evaluation for the teen in July. Graff didn’t return a call seeking comment in the case Tuesday.

The next hearing in his case is now scheduled for Nov. 23, court records show.

Similar hearings have been ongoing for a few other teens charged as adults in York County.

Alexis Cado-Suero, 17, is charged with first- and third-degree murder, as well as possession of a firearm by a minor. He’s accused of shooting and killing 16-year-old Tyree Smart in the 300 block of West Newton Avenue in March 2021.

His next hearing is scheduled for Nov. 14, court records show.

Another hearing, deemed a decertification hearing, is set for Nov. 30, apparently to argue whether Cado-Suero’s case should be transferred out of adult court and into the juvenile court system.

Luis Rosado, 17, also has a hearing set for Nov. 14 while charged with second- and third-degree murder, conspiracy, robbery, aggravated assault and carrying a firearm without a license.

The charges stem from the shooting death of Michael Quinones III in June 2020.

Like Cado-Suero, a decertification hearing is also scheduled in Rosado’s case for Dec. 14, court records show.

Meanwhile, Roni Jimenez-Decolon, 16, is scheduled to appear for a hearing Friday while jailed at YCP on attempted homicide, robbery and other charges stemming from an incident in December 2021.

Another teen, Angelo Perez, now 18, also faces attempted murder, robbery and other counts as a co-defendant. A third suspect, Alexis Wigley, 21, is charged with robbery, aggravated assault and other counts in the case.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.