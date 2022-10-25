Police seek car burglary suspect: Video

Northern York County Regional Police are seeking information on several car burglaries that occurred during overnight hours Sunday in Manchester Township.

The suspect, seen on video above, targeted unlocked cars, police said. In a short amount of time, the suspect stole items valued around $3,000.

If you can identify the suspect, you are asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717.467.TELL (8355) or tips@nycrpd.org