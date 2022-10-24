Armed woman who threatened churchgoers was involved in York County burglary: Police

An armed woman who was making threats at a church group was involved in a burglary in York County earlier that day, according to police.

Harrisburg resident Amber Espigh is charged with risking catastrophe and harassment, among other charges. The 31-year-old approached churchgoers at Bethel Assembly of God church in Cumberland County on Sunday morning, armed and making threats, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Members of the church were able to talk with Espigh until troopers arrived at the scene and she was taken into custody, PSP said in a news release.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Later, it was determined Espigh was involved in a burglary earlier that day in Fairview Township, police said.

In addition to risking catastrophe and harassment, Espigh is also charged with unlawful body armor, simple assault, firearms not to be carried without a license, terroristic threats, carrying a loaded weapon and disorderly conduct, according to charging documents.

Espigh is at Cumberland County Prison unable to post bail. It's been set to $500,000.

This is a breaking news story, check back later for more information.