York City Police seek armed robbery suspect

York City Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a rash of armed robberies that have occurred recently.

If you have any information about the person pictured in this surveillance photo, contact York City Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow at 717-846-1234 or the York City Police Detective Bureau at 717-654-5264, or York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204 or contact a York City Police officer or staff member. Also, you can submit tips through the CRIMEWATCH app or at www.yorkcitypolice.com.

All tips can be submitted anonymously.

Muldrow warned local businesses and patrons on the department’s Facebook page to be on high alert until the suspect is caught.