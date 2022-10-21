Three arrested in drug raid at Hanover hotel sentenced

Three people arrested at a Hanover hotel last year for drug trafficking were sentenced to prison in U.S. District Court.

Wallace Smith, 32, and Jolie Brown, 40, of Las Vegas, and Andres Garcia-Grajeda, 33, of New Oxford, Pa., were all sentenced in the court of U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer Wilson, according to statement Friday from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Smith received a 63-month sentence while Brown received 70 months. Garcia-Grajeda received 87 months behind bars.

The three pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver cocaine and fentanyl.

Smith, Brown and Garcia-Grajeda were arrested outside a Hampton Inn in Hanover last April. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard Karam, Smith was moving a luggage cart holding bags that contained 81 kilograms of cocaine and 5 kilograms of fentanyl from his hotel room to Garcia-Grajeda's car.

A search of Brown’s hotel room also uncovered $823,000 in cash. Smith and Brown had allegedly driven the drugs to Adams County from California in a tractor trailer and were dropping them off for Garcia-Grajeda to distribute, Karam stated.

This case was part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations, prosecutors said.

The convictions were the result of an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant U.S. Attorneys William Behe and Scott Ford prosecuted the case.