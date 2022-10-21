Missing Spring Garden woman found safe

A Spring Garden Township woman who had been missing since Monday has been found safe.

Janis Rainer was found Thursday according to Spring Garden Township Police. Police didn’t not disclose where Rainer was found.

A missing person alert was issued statewide before Rainer was found.

Her description and make, model, license plate number and color of her car were made available to the public in order to find her.

