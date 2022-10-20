Ex-principal of Lincoln Charter admits he took money for fake Ph.D. classes

The former principal of Lincoln Charter School lied about pursuing a doctorate degree while collecting funds for tuition over about two years, federal attorneys said.

Leonard Hart, 50, of Mount Wolf, pleaded guilty to counts of fraud and misapplication of funds, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Harrisburg announced Thursday.

Hart is the second administrator from the school in York City to face federal theft accusations in the past two years.

Hart admitted that, between 2018 and 2020, he submitted nearly 20 false and fraudulent requests for tuition reimbursement from the school through a program it offers to employees. He took about $55,000 in the process, the announcement says.

Prosecutors said he sought the funds while lying about taking courses from a few universities to get a doctorate.

To support the claim, Hart allegedly falsified records and pressured a school employee to help him forge a diploma.

Could an aunt's activism taint jury selection for trial in 2-year-old boy's death?

Mystery surrounds Red Lion school superintendent's sudden leave of absence

Questions surround York County elections as Spanish speakers file lawsuit

As part of the plea, prosecutors said Hart agreed to pay $55,311 in restitution.

He was charged in August following an FBI investigation.

A sentence apparently has not yet been ordered in the case.

A call seeking comment from the school wasn’t answered Wednesday.

Lincoln Charter School receives U.S. Department of Education grants, primarily as Title 1 funding, which serves as assistance for schools with a large amount of students from low-income backgrounds, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Hart was Lincoln Charter’s principal and CEO from 2013 until November 2021, the announcement says.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

About a year after Hart started in that role, another administrator, Eliseo Sierra, embezzled more than $78,000 from the school, primarily federal education department grant money.

Sierra was charged in May 2020 and later pleaded guilty to a federal theft count.

He was sentenced in March 2021 to five years of probation and ordered to pay $61,337 in restitution. He paid back $16,000 prior to the sentencing.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.