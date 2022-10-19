Man stabbed in York City; suspect in custody: police

York City Police took a suspect into custody Tuesday night after a stabbing earlier in the evening.

According to police, a 30-year-old man was stabbed at about 5:30 p.m. in the area of Edgar Street and East Cottage place. The victim was treated for his injury.

The reported suspect fled the scene after the stabbing and was later apprehended.

Police Capt. Daniel Lentz said additional details would be released later Wednesday.

