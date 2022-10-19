Man shot in chest in Hanover

Hanover Borough Police are investigating a shooting that seriously wounded a 35-year-old man Tuesday.

The victim was shot in the chest around 9 p.m. after arriving in an alley to the rear of the 100 block of North Street to meet someone, police said. The suspect, who police suspect is an acquaintance of the victim, fled the scene in an unknown direction. The incident is believed to be an isolated one, police said.

Police said the victim was uncooperative with investigators at the scene. He was transported to WellSpan York Hospital via medical helicopter for treatment.

Hanover Borough Police were assisted at the scene by Penn Township Police and the York County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Unit.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who might have witnessed what happened is asked to call Hanover Borough Police at 717-637-5575 or through York County 911.