Three York men sentenced to 10 years in prison for trafficking cocaine

Three York City men were each sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday for trafficking cocaine.

The men were part of a group that was receiving packages containing kilograms of cocaine from Puerto Rico through the mail and then distributed the cocaine in and around York between 2015 and 2020, according to U.S. Attorney Gerard Karam.

Luis Manuel Quesada Rodriguez, 32; Alex Rivera Ramos, 30; and Pedro Diaz, 27, were all sentenced Monday in the court of United Stated District Judge Jennifer P. Wilson.

Investigators disrupted the group’s cocaine shipments and seized 7.5 kilograms of cocaine along with nearly $17,000 in cash, prosecutors said.

The three men, along with a fourth — Carlos Joel Nieves Ortega — all pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distributed between 5 and 15 kilograms of cocaine.

Ortega, 37, was previously sentenced to 10 years in prison for his involvement with the cocaine distribution scheme. Another York man, Jose Colon Declet, 36, also of York, was sentenced to 30 months in prison for his involvement.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Pennsylvania State Police, and the United States Postal Inspection Service. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Samuel S. Dalke and Daryl F. Bloom prosecuted the case.