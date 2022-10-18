Murder charges filed in case where nearly 100 bullets were fired

A Spring Garden Township man now faces murder charges while accused of helping gun down a man in a broad daylight shooting in York City.

First- and third-degree murder charges were filed against Jaquez Brown, 27, ahead of his arraignment in the York County Court of Common Pleas on Monday. He was initially charged with homicide, and the count was upgraded after his case advanced out of a district court last month.

Investigators allege Brown and three other men shot Shaheim Carr after the 27-year-old walked out of his home in the 300 block of West Philadelphia Street on the morning of July 6.

Police said security camera video showed Brown and two of the other men leaving a vehicle and rushing at Carr while firing guns with extended clips and a drum magazine. The fourth person allegedly fired from the vehicle before hopping back into the driver’s seat.

The gunmen chased Carr into a breezeway as they fired. They ran from the breezeway and back to the vehicle a few seconds later, and then the vehicle took off.

Police said nearly 100 bullets were fired.

Investigators used security video to track the vehicle to Spring Garden Township, and then followed Brown to a house along the 600 block of Wheatlyn Drive where they said he was staying.

He was arrested a few days later.

No other arrests have yet been made in the case, York City police said.

The vehicle used in the shooting was reported stolen a couple months before, according to police. Hours after the incident, police found it parked in an apartment complex lot in Springettsbury Township.

The interior had been bleached. But investigators were able to pull mobile phone numbers related to the suspects from the vehicle's infotainment center, police said.

Brown’s next hearing in the homicide case is scheduled for the morning Dec. 8, court records show.

Later that afternoon, a hearing is also set in another case accusing Brown of helping intimidate a person in a separate harassment situation earlier this year.

Springettsbury Township police allege he called a woman on Jan. 29, believing she was the victim in the harassment case, and told her to drop the charges against the man she accused of harassing her.

Brown made the call on the other man’s instruction while he was held at the York County Prison, according to police.

He’s charged with felony counts of intimidating a victim to withhold testimony and conspiracy.

Brown’s attorney filed a habeas corpus petition in the case in August, and it’s expected to be discussed at the December hearing.

The call he allegedly made from the prison came right before the start of his retrial in a murder case dating back to 2011 when Brown was 15 years old.

He was convicted in his first trial of shooting and killing a man, Tony Wasilewski, during a dispute over a mobile phone in the 300 block of East Princess Street. A judge then sentenced him to 50-years-to-life in prison.

Brown appealed and won an order for a new trial.

After a week of testimony, a jury acquitted him of murder on Feb. 3.

Brown’s arrest in the Carr homicide came about five months after he was exonerated in Wasilewski’s death and released from custody.

