Drug task force nets two alleged dealers in one raid

York County’s Drug Task Force netted two alleged drug dealers when they executed a search warrant in Dover Township last week.

The task force arrested Thaddeaus Sprenkle, 36, and Sierra Piatt, 23, both of Dover Township, on Thursday after an investigation.

A search of where the pair was living, which was in the 100 block of Pawnee Avenue, netted quantities of crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl, digital scales and packaging material, court documents said. Magazines for a firearm, ammunition and a quantity of marijuana were also found.

Sprenkle told investigators, according to court documents, he sold the crystal meth for $50 per gram or $125 for balls of the drug. Piatt denied selling drugs and requested a lawyer.

Sprenkle was arraigned on drug charges Thursday in the court of District Judge Adrian Boxley Sr. He was charged with two felony counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver drugs and one felony count of conspiracy to manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver drugs. He was also charged with a pair of misdemeanor drug-related charges.

Sprenkle’s bail was set at $50,000, and he is being held in York County Prison.

Piatt was charged Monday before District Judge Barry Bloss Jr. with three felony counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver drugs. Piatt was also charged with three misdemeanor drug-related charges.

Piatt’s bail was set at $30,000, and she is also being held at York County Prison.

A preliminary hearing in Sprenkle’s case is set for Oct. 27 before District Judge David Eshbach, and Piatt’s preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 31, also before Eshbach.