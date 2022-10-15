York City man faces armed robbery charges in Lancaster County

A York City man gas been charged with armed robbery along with a list of other charges in Lancaster County.

Hayden Matthew Thoman, 19, was arrested on those charges Sept. 28 and posted a $20,000 bail. A preliminary hearing on his case was held Wednesday in the court of Magisterial Court Judge Mary Mongiovi Sponaugle in Lancaster County. Another hearing in his case is set for Tuesday.

Manheim Township Police were dispatched for a report of an armed robbery Sept. 28. According to police, the victim reported that two men robbed him at gunpoint and he was following their vehicle. Officers stopped the vehicle driven by Thoman. The victim told police that Thoman had retrieved a shotgun from the side of the victim’s house and pointed it at him while he stole four pairs of Nike Air Jordans valued at $800.

Thoman allegedly admitted to having a conversation with the passenger of the vehicle on the way to the location of the incident about stealing the Air Jordans from the victim. A criminal complaint was filed, and Thoman was arrested.

Thoman faces charges of armed robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery, both first degree felonies, as well as carrying a firearm without a license, a third-degree felony. Thoman is also charged with three misdemeanors of various degrees.