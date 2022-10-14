York County woman gets probation for pandemic unemployment benefits scam

A York County woman was sentenced to two years probation in U.S. District Court for conspiring to commit wire fraud for illegally obtaining COVID-19 pandemic unemployment benefits.

Tami Mateljan, 47, received the sentence Tuesday from U.S. District Court Judge Sylvia Rambo, according to federal prosecutors.

In 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mateljan conspired with others to obtain pandemic unemployment assistance benefits from Colorado and Ohio by using the names and personal information of others without their permission, according to U.S. Attorney Gerard Karam.

Karam said Colorado and Ohio transferred the fraudulently obtained funds to accounts owned by Mateljan. She used some of the money for her own benefit and transferred the remaining funds to her conspirators in other countries, including Nigeria.

Mateljan, who pleaded guilty before U.S. District Court Judge Sylvia Rambo in April, was also ordered to pay $8,400 in restitution as part of her sentence.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and assistant U.S. Attorney Carlo D. Marchioli prosecuted the case.