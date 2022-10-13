DA seeks charges on behalf of pregnant homicide victim's unborn child

A decision on whether to add additional charges against a Spring Garden Township man accused of stabbing a pregnant woman to death will have to wait another month while the man consults with an attorney.

Terence Brabham, 35, currently faces first- and third-degree murder charges as the suspect in the death of Tamarra Deloache at her apartment the night of May 17.

She was about six months pregnant at the time.

And, now, the York County District Attorney’s Office is pursuing counts of first- and third-degree murder to an unborn child to include in the case.

A hearing on the motion to add the new charges was scheduled to be held Thursday. But Brabham wasn’t able to hire an attorney by then, and he told Common Pleas Judge Harry Ness that he wanted a lawyer to be assigned to the case.

Ness assigned an attorney from the county public defender’s office to Brabham on Thursday and postponed the hearing on additional charges so Brabham's new lawyer could get up to speed.

Brabham is set to return to court Nov. 14.

Investigators allege Brabham stabbed and killed Deloache in her upstairs apartment at a home in the first block of North State Street. He then left the house, dripping blood from an injured hand, according to charging documents.

Police said he returned about an hour later carrying what looked like a white jug of bleach, based on security camera video. When another person walked into the house, police said the video showed Brabham fleeing the scene from a second-story window.

He was arrested about a month later after, according to police, he and a lawyer he had at the time met with detectives to discuss the investigation.

When Deloache died, she and Brabham were involved in a renewed custody dispute over a 13-year-old child they had together — a legal fight that started about 12 years ago.

Investigators said the baby she carried was fathered by another man.

On top of the homicide case, Brabham is also charged with robbery and other counts on accusations he used a gun to hold up staff and steal money from the Gabriel Bros. store in Springettsbury Township in November 2015.

Springettsbury Township police said a DNA sample taken from him during the homicide investigation matched to a DNA sample collected from a bandana that was left at the robbery scene.

