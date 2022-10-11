Man charged in alleged assault on salvage yard worker: police

A man was charged with aggravated assault after he stabbed and slashed a man several times Sunday at a York County salvage yard during an alleged theft attempt, police said.

Dale Wallace Martin Jr., 29, was charged with aggravated assault after injuring a 64-year-old man with a pocket knife. The victim was an employee at J&K Salvage in Spring Garden Township.

According to the township police, officers responded to the salvage yard located in 1000 block of Kings Mill Road in York City around 6:45 a.m. Sunday.

Martin was wearing a J&K Salvage uniform when the victim made contact with him, police said. The report said the victim asked Martin who he was and where he worked. At that time, Martin suddenly pulled a folding knife and stabbed/slashed at the victim several times.

More:York County moves polling place back to York College

More:York NAACP forum to feature mainly Democrats as most GOP candidates bow out

More:'Fat Bear Week' helps spotlight York County's own bear population

Investigators later determined that the uniform Martin had been wearing during the attack had been stolen from the business, according to police.

A fellow J&K employee who witnessed the attack intervened, prompting Martin to leave the area, police said. Officers later found Martin hiding on the salvage yard property and arrested him without further incident.

The victim sustained minor injuries to his neck, but refused treatment from EMS workers.

Martin, of York City, was arraigned on the first-degree felony charge as well as lesser charges of criminal trespass and theft by unlawful taking in the court of Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Clancy Sunday. Martin was denied bail.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for Oct. 26.