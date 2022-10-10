Suspect in Hopewell Township mass stabbing incident faces court date

A Maryland man accused of stabbing his girlfriend and child to death in Hopewell Township will appear before a judge Tuesday.

Keith Kretzer, 32, faces two counts each of homicide and attempted homicide, charged in the Aug. 22 stabbings that also injured two other people at a home along Firebox Court.

Christine Fousek, 34, and her 5-year-old daughter, Rylee Reynolds, died in the attack. The other victims, Jacqueline Fousek and Joseph Fousek, were seriously injured.

Investigators alleged Kretzer told police he was fixing dinner in the home’s basement when he claimed some force compelled him to pick up a knife. He then allegedly followed the compulsion to attack the family.

Joseph Fousek wrestled the knife out of Kretzer’s hand as he “snapped out of it.” Kretzer then allegedly fled into a field, police said.

Kretzer is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on the homicide charges Tuesday in District Judge Laura Manifold’s court in Stewartstown, records show.

Prior to the stabbing incident, Kretzer was accused in three domestic violence complaints in 2012, 2014 and 2017 in Maryland. Protective orders were granted against him in those cases, court records show.

The victim in the 2017 case alleged Kretzer drugged and raped her. A victim in 2012 accused Kretzer of stalking and threats of murder.

In the complaint from 2014, that victim also alleged Kretzer made threats of violence.

Kretzer did not appear to have been convicted of criminal charges stemming from those complaints.

