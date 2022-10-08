Spring Garden Township Police investigate car theft, dozen auto burglaries

A car was stolen and a number of items were stolen from other vehicles in the Spring Garden Township area overnight Friday.

A 2019 gray Mazda CX with license plate number JNF-7901 was stolen during the spree which took place in the Hillcroft and Seven Acres neighborhoods, according to Spring Garden Township Police.

Police reported that the key fob was left inside the unlocked car that was stolen.

More:Re-enactor charged with leaving pipe bomb at battlefield

More:War of words delays action on York City police plan — for now

More:York County Regional Police hopes to add literal horsepower to the force

There were thefts from 12 other vehicles reported. In all cases, the doors on the vehicles were left unlocked.

Video footage of the thefts was retrieved by police, who released stills from the video.

Police advised residents lock vehicle doors, close the windows and remove keys or fobs, including spares, from the vehicle. They also advised residents not to leave valuables in vehicles that are easily visible.

They also asked residents to report any suspicious activity to police by dialing 911.

Anyone who recognizes any of the individuals in the videos or has information about the crimes is asked to contact Spring Garden Police at 717-843-0851. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by clicking on the Submit a Tip button on our CRIMEWATCH website at www.sgtpd.org.