Police warn of man posing as Met-Ed employee in scam

Southern York County Regional Police are investigating an incident Wednesday where a man tried to gain access to a Stewartstown home by posing as a Met-Ed employee.

The incident occurred around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday when a homeowner answered a knock at the door. The homeowner did not open the door and spoke to the man through the locked entrance.

The man stated he was with Met-Ed and was there to change out equipment so that their electrical rate would be locked in.

The skeptical homeowner said she would call Met-Ed to reschedule, but the man claimed that Met-Ed had notified them on their utility bill.

When the homeowner started to call Met-Ed to verify the information, the man left.

More:Noah's Ark as 'most seaworthy vessel,' teaching 'biblical principles' brought up as school board member resigns

More:Despite Satanic Temple-sponsored event, group still plans to pursue York County lawsuit

More:Man arrested after pressing gun to back of 16-year-old girl's head

The man in question was described as a heavy-set Black man with 6- to 8-inch long braided hair. He displayed a lanyard around his neck, but the ID card was blank. He was driving a tan Honda Odyssey minivan with no markings on it. The vehicle was last seen on South Main Street in the area of Winter Avenue in Stewartstown.

Met-Ed was contacted by police and confirmed the incident to be a scam. Met-Ed will not perform service or upgrades by only using a utility bill for notification. Also Met-Ed does not normally need access into a residence to perform upgrades, the company said.

Police said to be cautious with who is allowed into a home and urged residents to educate older relatives of this scam.