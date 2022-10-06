More details emerge in case of alleged Subway restaurant assault: police

Police said a 30-year-old man pressed a pistol into the back of the head of a 16-year-old girl after a verbal altercation at a Subway restaurant.

Aaron David Babner, of Mechanicsburg, got in an argument with the girl at a Subway Restaurant in Newberry Township at about 3 p.m. on Oct. 1, according to charging documents. The girl was an employee of the restaurant, but was not working at the time.

When Newberry Township Police arrived, Babner had already left the scene, according to court records.

Witnesses told police the man walked back to his pickup truck and retrieved a semi-automatic pistol, lifted in the air, racked the side of the weapon as if to load it as he approached the girl. Once inside, he allegedly pressed the barrel of the weapon against the back of her head, police said.

According to court records, the victim told investigators that Babner cursed at her and told her to get in the car and also threatened to blow her brother’s head off. Babner then got back in his truck and left the scene.

Neither the victim nor any of the witnesses had any type of relationship with Babner prior to the incident, police said.

Investigators located Babner at his home in Mechanicsburg after witnesses gave officers the license plate number of the truck, according to court records. He was arrested with the help of Upper Allen Police Department.

The gun was retrieved from a cutout in the drywall in a closet at Babner's home during the execution of a search warrant, police said.

Babner was charged with altering or obliterating marks of identification on a gun found at his home, a third-degree felony. He also was charged with misdemeanors of various degrees, including simple assault, terroristic threats, possession of a weapon and firearms not to be carried without a license.

He was arraigned on those charges Oct. 2 before District Judge Scott Gross. Bail was set at $10,000, and Babner was subsequently sent to York County Prison.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for Dec. 5.

