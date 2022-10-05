Man arrested after pressing gun to back of 16-year-old girl's head

Newberry Township Police apprehended a 30-year-old man who allegedly pressed a gun to the back of a 16-year-old girl's head.

Aaron Babner, 30, of Mechanicsburg was arrested with the help of Upper Allen Township Police after he allegedly pressed a firearm against the girl's head on Newberry Commons Avenue on Oct. 1, according to police.

Babner was charged with altering or obliterating marks of identification on a gun found at his home, a third-degree felony. He also was charged with misdemeanors of various degrees, including simple assault, terroristic threats, possession of a weapon and firearms not to be carried without a license.

He was arraigned on those charges Oct. 2 before Magisterial District Judge Scott Gross. Bail was set at $10,000, and Babner was subsequently sent to York County Prison.

A verbal argument started the chain of events, according to a police statement. Witnesses at the scene described the man and the vehicle he was in when he left the scene, which led to Babner being identified.

