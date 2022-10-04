Witnesses, surveillance footage lead to charges in York City homicide

Statements from a pair of witnesses and video surveillance footage helped York City Police file criminal homicide charges against a 28-year-old man in connection with the shooting death of a 19-year-old last week.

Tyrell Shyheim Christian, 28, was charged last week in connection with the shooting death of Ethan Mooney and is still being sought by police.

According to court documents, police found Mooney shot around midnight in the 500 block of West Market Street with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso. Mooney was taken to WellSpan York Hospital, where he died.

Five spent shell casings were found at the scene by investigators, court documents said.

Police interviewed the first witness at the scene, according to court records. The person had seen Mooney that night but later left the area. The first witness told police she heard “Big Diablo” shot Mooney because he “disrespected his girl." The first witness identified Christian as “Big Diablo” after being a shown a photo, court documents said, and that Christian was driving a grey colored Jeep.

Surveillance footage near the scene of the shooting showed a grey or silver-colored Jeep parking and a man getting out of it. A second witness driving a silver sedan pulled up to the scene just after the Jeep was parked. The second witness was later running to his car as shots rang out and left, court documents said. The man driving the Jeep was later seen on the footage driving away from the area after five shots were fired.

The second witness was found the next day by police and interviewed, court documents said, and had purchased crack from Christian the night of the shooting. The second witness identified Christian’s vehicle, saw him approach Mooney and heard the first shot ring out after it was fired and left the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting or Christian's whereabouts can submit a tip to police anonymously. They can do so through the Crimewatch app or at www.yorkcitypolice.com.

Tips can also be sent via email to Detective Andy Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org; through the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204; or by calling York City Police directly at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.