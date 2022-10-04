Vehicle, man sought that approached Glen Rock high school student

Southern York Regional Police are investigating an incident where a high school student was approached by a stranger last week.

The incident occurred in the afternoon of Sept. 28 when a student got off the bus in downtown Glen Rock and was walking home.

A man in a silver four-door sedan approached the student, and comments were made that caused concern for the student, who reported the incident, according to police.

The incident came a week after a Lincoln Charter School student was approached by a stranger in an attempted abduction.

The attempted abduction of the Lincoln Charter student occurred Sept. 22 in the area of West Mason Avenue and South Hartley Avenue as the student was walking to school.

A person in a gray vehicle attempted to get the student to get in the vehicle. The student then ran the rest of the way to school and informed Lincoln Charter officials what had happened.

Southern York Regional Police are looking for help identifying the vehicle pictured. If you have any information on this incident, such as to the owner or driver of the vehicle, contact the Southern Regional Police at 717-235-3944.

Police also stated that the incident is a great opportunity for parents to speak with their children about what to do if they are approached by a stranger and feel unsafe. They should seek immediate help by telling an adult and/or calling 911.