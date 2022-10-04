Man charged with murder two years after Tinder date ends in woman's death

Third-degree murder charges have been filed against a York County man two years after Tinder date ended with the death of a 24-year-old woman.

Cody Allen Gerber, 31, of the 800 block of Baltimore Road in Franklin Township, also was charged Tuesday with involuntary manslaughter and abuse of a corpse in connection with the death of Emily Pritsch, of Harrisburg, on Oct. 4, 2020.

The case has been under forensic pathologist review and police investigation for the past 23 months. Final opinions on the injuries were issued by the forensic pathologist on Sept. 28, according to a statement from Northern York County Regional Police.

The forensic pathologist concluded that injuries to Pritsch seen at the autopsy were less than 6 to 8 hours old, and that her injuries occurred between 5 to 15 minutes and a few hours before her death.

Gerber was arrested and taken to York County's Central Booking, then arraigned before Magisterial Court Judge Richard T. Thomas. Gerber was denied bail.

The charges come two years to the day after Northern Regional Police were contacted by Pennsylvania State Police in Carlisle about a suspicious death that occurred around 2 p.m. that day.

According to a statement from Northern Regional Police, Gerber was found with Pritch’s body in a vehicle in Harrisburg. He had called 911 to report her death and said that they had been together since the previous evening.

Pritch’s body was transported to the Dauphin County Morgue and her 2006 Volkswagen Jetta impounded, and Gerber was taken to Harrisburg Police headquarters for questioning. He told police he met Pritch on the dating app Tinder and arranged to meet between 5 and 5:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at a bar.

Forensic analysis of Gerber’s cellphone later revealed the death occurred at Gerber’s home in Franklin Township.

On Oct. 6, 2020, an autopsy performed on Pritsch in Dauphin County ruled her death a homicide, citing multiple traumatic injuries and fentanyl toxicity.

The autopsy showed that Pritsch had numerous contusions to her head and neck, chest, abdomen and back, along with abrasions on her back and lower extremities. Grassy debris was also found in her hair and legs. The injuries to the abdomen were consistent with repeated kicks, knees or stomping and are not consistent with accidental causes, according to the report.

Police also alleged that Gerber’s cellphone had nude pictures of Pritsch as she was lying seemingly unconscious on a love seat. Several videos taken several hours after that initial photo indicated that Pritsch never changed position.

At approximately 4:30 a.m., a video showing the women’s face was made. She appears to be wearing a shirt and is presumably deceased. There is also a caption attached to the video stating God had taken an angel.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Oct. 18 before District Justice Richard Thomas.