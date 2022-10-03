Added murder charges sought in death of stabbing victim's unborn child

A Spring Garden Township man accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend could face new murder charges from the death of the woman’s unborn child.

Terence Brabham, 35, is charged with first- and third-degree murder, accused of stabbing and killing Tamarra Deloache in her apartment along North State Street in May.

The 32-year-old Deloache was about six months pregnant at the time, and York City Police said the baby was with her new boyfriend.

Brabham was arrested in June, nearly a month into the investigation. He was initially charged in Deloache’s death, and prosecutors reviewed whether to include counts related to the fetus’ death.

That decision came nearly two weeks ago.

The York County District Attorney’s Office filed a request Sept. 21 to add charges of first- and third-degree murder of an unborn child against Brabham. The move came two days after Brabham's formal arraignment.

The charges haven’t been added to the case.

Court documents show a hearing on the issue is scheduled for Oct. 13 before Judge Harry Ness.

When asked for details on what was reviewed to bring the new charges, spokesperson Kyle King said the D.A.’s office wouldn’t comment.

Brabham’s presumed attorney, Brian Perry, couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. Court documents list Perry as representing Brabham, though with a note that his appearance hasn’t been filed.

Homicide: On the night Deloache was killed, Brabham stabbed her multiple times then left the apartment house where she lived, leaving a trail of blood leading outside, investigators allege.

Security camera video, they alleged, also showed him return about an hour later carrying what looked like a jug of bleach.

The video also allegedly shows him jumping from a second-floor window and fleeing about a half-hour later, according to the criminal complaint in the case.

After police were called to the house, investigators said a person asked if Brabham was there.

That led to the discovery that Brabham was the father of Deloache’s first child, and that they were involved in a custody dispute over the boy.

Civil court records show the dispute started about 12 years ago, when the child was 1 year old, and a new round started about two weeks before Deloache was killed.

Robbery case: Meanwhile, on top of the homicide case, Brabham is also charged in a separate armed robbery case.

Springettsbury Township Police said he held up workers with a gun at a Gabriel Brothers store, stole cash and fled in November 2015. He allegedly dropped a bandanna in the process.

DNA was collected from material, but police couldn’t match it to anybody at the time.

After Brabham was arrested in June, investigators took a DNA sample from him as part of the homicide case. That led to his DNA profile matching the profile from the robbery case, police alleged.

He was charged Sept. 6 in the new case with felony counts of robbery, theft and receiving stolen property, as well as a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment.

A preliminary hearing in that case is scheduled for Nov. 1 before District Court Judge Barry Bloss, court records show.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.