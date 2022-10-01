Vehicle thefts, burglaries in southern York County are related, police say

Investigators from Pennsylvania State Police Troop J in York County are looking for information after a pair of trucks were stolen during a string of vehicle burglaries last week.

State police responded to Russet Farm Drive in Shrewsbury Township on Sept. 26 because of a report of multiple suspects attempting to open vehicles in the neighborhood between the hours of 4 and 7 a.m.

According to a state police statement, by the time officers arrived all of the suspects had dispersed, but there were a number of car doors left open.

The suspects were wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks to hide their identity. According to police, they gained access to unlocked vehicles and stole items from inside.

The suspects were in a black 2012 to 2017 Mercedes Benz SL350 SUV with silver wheels.

In addition to the thefts from the vehicles, a black 2019 Toyota Tacoma crew cab pickup with Pennsylvania registration PH10505 was stolen from Mount Airy Road.

Around the same time, Southern York County Regional Police reported a 2002 Ford F-150 extended cab pickup with a flare-side bed and matching blue pickup cap bearing Pennsylvania registration number ZLR6662 was stolen from South Shaffer Drive in New Freedom. Southern York County Regional Police also reported there were a number vehicles that had been burglarized.

Police believe all of these incidents are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Trooper Reynolds at 717-428-1011 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.