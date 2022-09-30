York City Police seek suspect in shooting death of 19-year-old man

York City Police are seeking a suspect in connection with the shooting death of a 19-year-old man early Wednesday morning.

Criminal homicide charges were filed Wednesday against Tyrell Shyheim Christian, 28, in the court of Magisterial Court Judge Joel Toluba in connection with the shooting death of Ethan Moody.

Mooney of no fixed address, died at 12:49 a.m. Wednesday at WellSpan York Hospital, according to a release from the coroner's office.

York City Police found Mooney at 11:50 p.m. Tuesday at an address in the 500 block of West Market Street with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds.

An autopsy Thursday morning determined that Mooney died from the gunshot wounds, with the cause of death homicide, the coroner's office reported.

This was the 18th homicide in York City this year and the 26th in the county, according to the coroner's office.

Anyone with information about the shooting or Christian's whereabouts can submit a tip to police anonymously. They can do so through the Crimewatch app or at www.yorkcitypolice.com.

Tips can also be sent via email to Detective Andy Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org; through the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204; or by calling York City Police directly at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.