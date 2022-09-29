Coroner IDs most recent York City homicide victim

Staff report

The York County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who died after being shot late Tuesday night.

Ethan Mooney, 19, of no fixed address, died at 12:49 a.m. Wednesday at WellSpan York Hospital, according to a release from the coroner's office.

York City Police found Mooney at 11:50 p.m. Tuesday at an address in the 500 block of West Market Street with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds.

An autopsy Thursday morning determined that Mooney died from the gunshot wounds, with the cause of death homicide, the coroner's office reported.

This was the 18th homicide in York City this year and the 26th in the county, according to the coroner's office.

York City Police detectives are investigating the Tuesday night shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident can submit a tip to police anonymously. They can do so through the Crimewatch app or at www.yorkcitypolice.com.

Tips can also be sent via email to Detective Andy Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org; through the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204; or by calling York City Police directly at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.