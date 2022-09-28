York City police investigate 19-year-old's shooting death

York City Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night that led to the death of a 19-year-old man.

The shooting occurred around midnight in the 500 block of West Market Street, police said. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to WellSpan York Hospital, where he later died from his wounds.

The York County Coroner’s Office was dispatched to the hospital where deputy coroner Tania Zech certified the death. The victim was pronounced dead at 12:49 a.m. Wednesday morning.

An autopsy on the victim will be done later this week, the coroner’s office said.

This was the 18th homicide to occur in York City since the beginning of the year and the 26th homicide in York County overall this year.

It was the second homicide to occur in York City in a matter of days. A 28-year-old man died early Saturday morning following a shooting in the 400 block of Wallace Street.

York City Police detectives are investigating both incidents.

Anyone with information about the incident can submit a tip to police anonymously. They can do so through the Crimewatch app or at www.yorkcitypolice.com.

Tips can also be sent via e-mail to Detective Andy Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org or through the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204 or by calling York City Police directly at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.