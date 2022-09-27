Charter school works with police after attempted student abduction

Lincoln Charter School administrators are working with police as they investigate an attempted abduction of one of the charter school's students last week.

In a letter sent home to parents, Lincoln Charter School CEO Rob Catten said that the attempted abduction occurred Thursday morning in the area of West Mason Avenue and South Hartley Avenue as the student was walking to school.

A person in a gray vehicle attempted to get the student to get in the vehicle. The student then ran the rest of the way to school and informed Lincoln Charter officials what had happened, the letter read.

After making sure the student was OK, the school principal called 911, and teams from York City Police and York City Public School Police responded to the school to address the situation, the letter continued.

“Safety is our number one priority within the school setting,” Catten said in the letter. “As part of our effort to ensure the safety of our students, the admin team and our staff will continue to monitor students as they walk to and from school. We will also continue working with York City Police and York City Public School Police to avoid these potential threats to our students in the future. We ask for your cooperation as community partners in this effort.”

The letter went on to say that students should walk in groups to minimize the potential for future incidents.

“We also ask that you ensure that students walk in well-lit areas where they are visible to as many of our valued community members as possible,” Catten continued in the letter. “If you hear about or see any potential criminal activity occurring in the vicinity of our school, we ask that you contact law enforcement and the admin team here at Lincoln Charter School.”

Police and school officially were not immediately available for comment.