Bill Hynes, charged in burglary case, returns to court Tuesday

Local entrepreneur Bill Hynes is due in court Tuesday for the next step in a burglary and trespassing case against him.

Hynes, 50, has been a central figure in recent legal controversies surrounding the Think Loud family of businesses, including United Fiber & Data in York — businesses he helped launch with members of rock band Live.

While he settled a civil suit involving UFD in August, Hynes remains charged in a criminal case that was filed in 2019.

The Pennsylvania State Police investigated a complaint made by his ex-girlfriend, a former UFD employee, and turned up a host of accusations.

Among them, police allege Hynes lojacked the woman’s car with a tracker for nearly a year, attacked her when they broke up in June 2018, and then broke into her Spring Garden Township home a month later.

Hynes, who allegedly gifted the woman $55,000 in Think Loud money to help purchase her house in 2017, is also accused of forging the woman’s signature and his secretary’s notary seal on a form for a second mortgage on that house.

He faces 13 counts of burglary, criminal trespassing, attempted theft, forgery, tampering with public records, stalking, simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief.

A trial was set for Sept. 12, but was then canceled on Aug. 25, court records show.

Hynes is now scheduled to appear for a plea court hearing Tuesday afternoon before York County Court of Common Pleas Judge Harry Ness.

Hynes and members of Live — Chad Taylor, Chad Gracey and Patrick Dahlheimer — founded United Fiber & Data in 2012 with a plan to install fiber optic infrastructure to supply high-speed internet from Manhattan to Virginia.

The company joined their Think Loud brand of businesses, which also included 120 York LLC and YRK LLC.

The band members stepped down a few years later to focus on music again, and Hynes stepped in as CEO of UFD while helping manage Think Loud.

UFD’s leadership was also restructured in 2017 when Louis Appell III joined the company’s board. His father, late philanthropist Louis Appell Jr., had loaned several million dollars to the company.

Hynes resigned as CEO in late 2019 after he was charged in the criminal case.

Appell and UFD then sued him, Taylor and Think Loud nearly a year later on accusations Hynes used the company as a “personal piggy bank.”

They alleged he stole millions to fund his lifestyle, such as advancing his career as a stadium super truck driver and sponsoring racecar driver Michael Andretti.

Hynes launched a competing civil suit with allegations that Appell plotted to usurp control of UFD while Hynes sought to return to the company’s board.

Appell’s lawsuit was settled privately Aug. 2. Details of the matter weren’t disclosed.

Meanwhile, Kinsley Construction also sued a Think Loud company, 120 York LLC, over a defaulted construction loan from the project to renovate the four-story building at 210 York St. that served as Think Loud’s headquarters.

Think Loud went into bankruptcy and apparently abandoned the building. Kinsley later won a nearly $14 million judgment in its case and took possession of the property.

After Think Loud emerged from bankruptcy last year, the building was sold to Invictus One LLC. And the new owner began leasing space there to at least one business.

Invictus then filed a civil suit in August over assets left in the building. The company wants a court order to divide which assets Invictus will keep, and which belong to Think Loud, allowing for members to return and clear those items from the facility.

