Coroner IDs York City homicide victim

Staff report

The York City Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who died after being shot early Saturday morning in York City.

Akwame J. Anderson, 28, of the 400 block of Wallace Street, died just before 1 a.m. Saturday at WellSpan York Hospital, the coroner's office said in a news release.

York City Police found Anderson with a gunshot wound at an address in the block where he lived at 12:43 a.m. Saturday, according to the coroner's office.

He was taken to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries there. An autopsy is scheduled Monday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

This is the 25th homicide in York County this year and the 17th in York City, the coroner's office said.

Anyone who may have information about the shooting can submit an anonymous tip through the Crimewatch App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com.

They can also submit a tip by e-mailing York City Detective Andy Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org; or calling the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204 or York City Police Department directly at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.