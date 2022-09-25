Gettysburg man gets 5 years in prison for trying to bomb Adams County Courthouse

A Gettysburg man was sentenced to five years in prison for trying to firebomb the Adams County Courthouse in December 2019.

The decision was handed to 30-year-old Samson Yohe on Friday. As part of his sentencing, Yohe's incarceration will be followed by three years of supervised release, according to a Department of Justice news release.

Although Yohe's arson attempt did not result in a successful ignition, the bottle he threw caused $280 in damages, which District Judge Jennifer P. Wilson ordered Yohe to pay, according to the release.

In 2019, he was charged in county court with the felonies of arson, risking a catastrophe, unlawful possession of a weapon of mass destruction and arson of a historic resource.

Yohe's criminal record includes an aggravated assault conviction in York County in 2018. In 2017, he was convicted in Adams County Court of aggravated assault by prisoner and making terroristic threats, court records state.