28-year-old man shot to death in York City

York City Police are investigating a shooting that led to the death of a 28-year-old man early Saturday morning.

Police responded to the 400 block of Wallace Street around 12:45 a.m. for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to WellSpan York Hospital, where he died from his wounds.

It was the 17th homicide in York City since the beginning of the year and the 27th homicide overall in York County.

The shooting Saturday was the second in two days in York City. Friday afternoon a person was shot 3:30 p.m. in the 600 block of East Market Street. That person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

York City Police detectives are investigating the cases and looking for leads.

Anyone who may have information about either case can submit an anonymous tip through the Crimewatch App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com.

They can also submit a tip by e-mailing York City Detective Andy Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org ; calling the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204 or call York City Police Department directly at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.