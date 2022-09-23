Search warrant leads to additional arrests in York City: police

A search for one man wanted on a fugitive warrant Wednesday led to the arrest of four men in York City on drug and gun charges, police said.

Furman Dennis, 20; Antonio Joseph Jones, 22; and Matthew Lynn Hughes, 24, all of York City were arrested and arraigned on various charges in the court of Magisterial Court Judge David C. Eshbach.

A fourth person, Rashad Malik Colon, 20, of York, was also charged with various felony charges but has not had a preliminary hearing in his case.

Events leading to the arrests started around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday when the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force executed a search warrant on residence in the 1100 block of Stone Gate Drive looking for Hughes, charging documents show.

Officers observed various drugs in plain sight during the execution of that warrant, so a second search warrant was obtained, according to court documents. After a K9 alerted officers to something in a white Chevrolet Malibu, a third search warrant was obtained for the car.

A search of the residence uncovered what was suspected to be fentanyl and crack cocaine in a safe in one of the bedrooms, the court documents said. There was also an amount of cash found in the room.

Methamphetamine, powdered cocaine, crack cocaine and four firearms were recovered during the search of the car, court documents state. Two of the guns recovered were considered “ghost guns” and had no serial numbers. Another had been converted into an automatic weapon. All four guns recovered were loaded, according to court records.

In a statement, York City Police said approximately 21 grams of marijuana, 62 grams of methamphetamine, 22 grams of crack cocaine, 37 grams of powder cocaine and 10 grams of fentanyl were seized. Five total firearms were seized including two loaded ghost guns with extended magazines, two loaded 9mm Glock handguns, an extended magazine and a loaded Palmetto 7.62 caliber assault rifle ghost gun with magazine. Two of the handguns were outfitted with auto sears, which is a federal offense to possess.

Dennis and Jones possessed a small amount of marijuana, according to court documents.

Members of the York City Police Violence Intervention Unit, York City Spec-Ops Division, York County District Attorney’s office, and the York County Drug Task Force assisted the fugitive task force in the execution of the warrant, a statement from York City Police said.

Hughes was charged with four counts of possession of a prohibited firearm, four counts of having a firearm that could not be carried without a license, and five counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession of drugs with intent to manufacture or deliver. All the charges were felonies of various degrees. Bail was set for Hughes at $600,000.

Dennis was charged with four felony counts of possessing a prohibited firearm, possessing a firearm that can’t be carried without a license and manufacture, delivery, or possession of drugs with intent to manufacture or deliver. Dennis also faces a misdemeanor charge on marijuana possession. Bail was set for Dennis at $500,000.

Jones was charged with four felony counts of possessing a firearm that can’t be carried without a license and manufacture, delivery, or possession of drugs with intent to manufacture or deliver. Jones also was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Bail was set for Jones at $500,000.

Jones, Hughes and Dennis will have a preliminary hearing on their charges Oct. 4.

Colon is facing four felony counts for not being able to possess or use firearms, carrying a firearm without a license, and manufacture, delivery, or possession of drugs with intent to manufacture or deliver. He does not have a preliminary hearing yet, according to court records.