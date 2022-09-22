Three arrested in York City on drug and gun charges

A search for one man wanted on a fugitive warrant Wednesday led to the arrest of three men in York City on drug and gun charges.

Furman Dennis, 20; Antonio Joseph Jones, 22; and Matthew Lynn Hughes, 24, all of York City were arrested and arraigned on various charges in the court of Magisterial Court Judge David C. Eshbach.

Events leading to the arrests started around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday when the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force executed a search warrant on residence in the 1100 block of Stone Gate Drive looking for Hughes.

Officers observed various drugs in plain sight during the execution of that warrant, so a second search warrant was obtained, according to court documents. After a K9 alerted officers to something in a white Chevrolet Malibu, a third search warrant was obtained for the car.

A search of the residence uncovered what was suspected to be fentanyl and crack cocaine in a safe in one of the bedrooms, the court documents said. There was also an amount of cash found in the room.

Methamphetamine, powdered cocaine, crack cocaine and four firearms were recovered during the search of the car, court documents state. Two of the guns recovered were considered “ghost guns” and had no serial numbers. Another had been converted into an automatic weapon. All four guns recovered were loaded, according to court documents.

Dennis and Jones possessed a small amount of marijuana, according to court documents.

Hughes was charged with four counts of possession of a prohibited firearm, four counts of having a firearm that could not be carried without a license, and five counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession of drugs with intent to manufacture or deliver. All the charges were felonies of various degrees.

Bail was set for Hughes at $600,000.

Dennis was charged with four felony counts of possessing a prohibited firearm, possessing a firearm that can’t be carried without a license and manufacture, delivery, or possession of drugs with intent to manufacture or deliver. Dennis also faces a misdemeanor charge on marijuana possession.

Bail was set for Dennis at $500,000.

Jones was charged with four felony counts of possessing a firearm that can’t be carried without a license and manufacture, delivery, or possession of drugs with intent to manufacture or deliver. Jones also was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Bail was set for Jones at $500,000.

All three men are scheduled to have a preliminary hearing in their cases on Oct. 4.