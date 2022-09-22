Police investigate rash of car burglaries in Spring Garden

Spring Garden Township Police are warning residents to remove valuables and keep their cars locked after a number of burglaries were reported Wednesday night.

The thefts occurred in the Hillcroft and Seven Acres neighborhoods. In a statement, Spring Garden Police said in all instances the cars burglarized were left unlocked.

More:Spring Garden Police issue warning after two armed robberies

More:York City Police seek car connected to Sunday shooting

Police are reminding residents when leaving a car unattended to lock their car doors, close the windows and remove keys or fobs, including spares, from your vehicles.

Residents are also advised to avoid leaving valuables inside your vehicle where someone passing by can see them, police said.

Spring Garden Township Police are asking residents to stay alert in their neighborhoods for suspicious activity and report any suspicious activity by call 911.