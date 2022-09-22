Hellam Township Police seek suspect in pair of car burglaries

Hellam Township Police are looking for help in identifying a suspect in a pair of vehicle burglaries that occurred in August.

The vehicles were broken into around noon on Aug. 25 in the area of Shoe House Road. In both cases, the side windows of the vehicles were shattered and a purse containing credit cards, a driver’s license and a check book was taken.

The suspect, shown in a photo provided by police, attempted to use identification from one of the victims to cash checks belonging to the other victim at a Fulton Bank on Swedesford Road in Exton on Aug. 27.

Any persons with information about this suspect are asked to contact Hellam Township Police Detective Mills at (717) 434-1318 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107

