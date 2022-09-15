Vandals topple gravestones in East Manchester cemetery

Vandals caused damage at a cemetery in East Manchester Township, police said.

Roughly 35 to 40 gravestones were knocked over at Starview Union Cemetery, located in the first block of Codorus Furnace Road in East Manchester Township, according to police.

York County Regional Police said the vandalism happened Saturday evening.

As a result of the incident, many stones are now broken, police said.

Anybody with information regarding this incident is asked to contact York County Regional Police at 717-747-0716, ext. 134.

People leaving tips can remain anonymous.

