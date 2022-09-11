Afternoon shooting reported in York City
Tina Locurto
York Dispatch
Police are at the scene of a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon in York City, according to York County 911.
The call came in around 3:30 p.m. Sunday on East Jackson Street, 911 said.
Emergency officials were still at the scene as of 4:45. The coroner has not been called at this time, the dispatcher added.
This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.
