CRIME

Afternoon shooting reported in York City

Tina Locurto
York Dispatch

Police are at the scene of a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon in York City, according to York County 911.

The call came in around 3:30 p.m. Sunday on East Jackson Street, 911 said. 

Emergency officials were still at the scene as of 4:45. The coroner has not been called at this time, the dispatcher added.

York City Police investigate the scene of a reported shooting on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, on East Jackson Street. Dawn J. Sagert photo

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto. 

