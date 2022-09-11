Afternoon shooting reported in York City

Police are at the scene of a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon in York City, according to York County 911.

The call came in around 3:30 p.m. Sunday on East Jackson Street, 911 said.

Emergency officials were still at the scene as of 4:45. The coroner has not been called at this time, the dispatcher added.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

More:Doug Mastriano’s security bubble insulates him from prying eyes and dissenting views

More:70 Pennsylvania school board members have signed letter against Mastriano’s public education plan

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.