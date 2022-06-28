York County coroner IDs man who died after York City shooting

The York County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who died after a shooting in York City on Saturday.

Angel Solivan, 38, of the first block of West Maple Street in York City, was shot around 10:50 p.m. Saturday in the area of West Maple Street and Cleveland Avenue and died at 1:30 a.m. Sunday at WellSpan York Hospital, according to the coroner's report.

Solivan died from a gunshot wound to the head. The York County Coroner's office ruled the death a homicide, according to a report. An autopsy was performed Tuesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

A 14-year-old boy was also injured in the shooting, but he was receiving treatment and is expected to survive, police said.

York City Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police through the Crimewatch app; by emailing abaez@yorkcity.org; or by calling the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204 or the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

