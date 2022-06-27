Dover Township elementary school vandalized with graffiti

Northern York County Regional Police Department is investigating a case of vandalism at an elementary school.

Two people sprayed Weigelstown Elementary School with lewd pictures and obscene language, according to police.

The incident occurred at 4:20 a.m. June 16 at the school, 3205 Carlisle Road in Dover Township.

Anyone who can identify either of the vandals is asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717-467-8355 or email tips@nycrpd.org.

