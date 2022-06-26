Man dies after York City shooting, teenager injured: Police

A man died after a shooting Saturday night in York City that also injured a teenager, according to police.

York City Police responded to the incident around 10:50 p.m. Saturday in the area of West Maple Street and Cleveland Avenue. Police found two people with gunshot wounds at the scene, police said in a news release.

More:Woman dies after three-vehicle crash in Hanover

More:'Never back down': Planned Parenthood preparing for flood of out-of-state women seeking abortions in Pa.

More:Abortion bans will affect doctors’ treatment of cancer, miscarriage

A 38-year-old man died from his wounds at WellSpan York Hospital at 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the York County Coroner's Office. A 14-year-old boy was also injured, but he is receiving treatment and is expected to survive, police said.

The man's name was not released as of noon Sunday, pending notification of his family.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.