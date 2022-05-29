York County cyclist on life support after beaten with own bike: Report

A York County bicyclist is on life support after he was beaten with his own bicycle, according to PennLive.

Police are seeking the whereabouts of Jordan J. Davis, who allegedly beat the victim May 11 in York City just hours after he was released from York County Central Booking on separate charges, the Harrisburg news site reported.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. in the 300 block of East Market Street. Davis reportedly ran east on East Market Street after he beat the bicyclist for nearly two minutes, according to PennLive.

More:Tornado confirmed in Lancaster, did 'extensive damage'

More:One York-area restaurant had 20 violations in latest inspection

More:York County man concealed $125,000 inheritance during bankruptcy: Prosecutors

York City Police charged Davis with attempted homicide and aggravated assault, the site reported.

H had not been arrested as of Thursday.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.